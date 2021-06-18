Seminars and continuing ed in July and midsummer 2021

This online conference has the theme “Inspiring Nurse Leaders.” The sessions are aimed at inspiring nurses to pursue innovation and health equity on many fronts. Sessions cover topics like promoting caregiver mental health and ways to eliminate racial disparities.

Attendees can earn 40 or more contact hours with included on-demand access following the live event.

The conference costs $499 for AONL members and $749 for nonmembers (the rate includes a one-year membership). No refunds will be granted after July 1. Register here.

Sclerotherapy Training Courses for Physicians and Nurses

July 16, Hilton Garden Inn, 3342 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Organized by Empire Medical Training, this combination lecture and workshop offers didactic lectures in the morning session and hands-on practice with sclerotherapy procedures in the afternoon. As a core component of the training, expert instructors address risk-avoidance basics.

Participants can earn 8 contact hours; the fee is $1499. Get tickets here.

32nd International Nursing Research Congress, Sigma

July 21-23, virtual

More than 600 nurse researchers, students and clinicians will come together to promote creative and collaborative scholarship, all within the context of evidence-based research.

One of the speakers is researcher Patricia Davidson, a registered nurse who holds a doctorate and is vice chancellor and principal at the University of Wollongong Australia.

Potential contact hours range from 3 to 10.25 per day, 28.25 for the complete conference.

The conference costs $450 for nursing professionals, $350 for nursing students and $300 for retired nurses. Standard registration concludes June 23. Register here.

AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo

Aug. 7-10, Orlando

A chance to meet in person with top perioperative nurse educators and fellow nurses, this conference is presented by the authors of “Guidelines for Perioperative Practice.” It showcases emerging surgical technology and offers the opportunity to connect with recruiters.

More than 200 CE contact hours are offered within various learning options and formats, including infection control and prevention, leadership and management, and evidence-based research.

Prices for the full conference are $625 for AORN members and $800 for nonmembers, with a $100 discount for early bird registration by July 1. There are also daily passes and leadership summit packages available.

Check out your registration options here.

