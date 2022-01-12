Machine learning, AI used to rapidly detect sepsis

“Typically, a patient arrives in the emergency room feeling profoundly ill, with a bunch of symptoms that are fairly non-specific,” Bob Hancock, a UBC Killam professor in the department of microbiology and immunology, said in a release by the university. “The physician looks at that patient if they have an aggregate of symptoms and says, “This is a patient that might have sepsis,” but only if they have some certainty can they start to treat them immediately. They’re in a bit of a ‘look-and-see’ game for the first 24–48 hours.”

However, using machine learning, or artificial intelligence, the researchers were able to identify sets of genes that predict whether a patient will acquire severe sepsis, and could make sense of the five distinct ways sepsis manifests itself.

The AI technique was 97% accurate in identifying which of the five endotypes of sepsis occurred in each patient. These biomarkers also worked in the ICU, where it was shown that one endotype was particularly deadly, with a mortality rate of 46%.

The researchers said the technology for measuring gene expression is already in hospitals, and the technique can be performed within two hours of admission to the emergency room. Their study was published Monday in EBioMedicine.

