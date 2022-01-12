Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Machine learning, AI used to rapidly detect sepsis

caption arrowCaption
Florida Woman Loses Limbs During Pregnancy Due To Sepsis

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Technique was 97% accurate in identifying which sepsis endotypes patient had

Sepsis strikes roughly 2 million people each year and is the cause of one in three hospital deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection and, if not identified and treated quickly, may lead to serious medical consequences and death,” the report states. “Sepsis can occur at any age, but infants, people with chronic conditions, people with weakened immune systems, and older adults are at high risk. In 2019, there were 201,092 deaths in the United States involving sepsis, with three-fourths of those deaths occurring among persons aged 65 and over.”

ExploreStudy: High-fat Western diet could increase risk, severity of sepsis

A groundbreaking advance by researchers in the Hancock Lab and the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of British Columbia might lower those numbers, however.

“This new technique dissects the dysfunctional immune responses involved in sepsis like never before, providing new insights into the biological processes involved in sepsis of any type, including that from COVID-19,” said Arjun Baghela, a graduate student in the Hancock Lab who led the analysis. “People don’t know much about sepsis, but in 2020, the numbers of deaths from life-threatening sepsis are likely much higher than one in five, since pretty much everyone who has died from COVID-19 has actually died from sepsis.”

According to the researchers, it usually takes a day or two before doctors can be sure a patient has sepsis. But for every hour that treatment is delayed, they wrote, the risk of death increases by as much as 7.6%, highlighting the need for rapid detection.

ExploreA nurse’s 7 tips to combat burnout

“Typically, a patient arrives in the emergency room feeling profoundly ill, with a bunch of symptoms that are fairly non-specific,” Bob Hancock, a UBC Killam professor in the department of microbiology and immunology, said in a release by the university. “The physician looks at that patient if they have an aggregate of symptoms and says, “This is a patient that might have sepsis,” but only if they have some certainty can they start to treat them immediately. They’re in a bit of a ‘look-and-see’ game for the first 24–48 hours.”

However, using machine learning, or artificial intelligence, the researchers were able to identify sets of genes that predict whether a patient will acquire severe sepsis, and could make sense of the five distinct ways sepsis manifests itself.

The AI technique was 97% accurate in identifying which of the five endotypes of sepsis occurred in each patient. These biomarkers also worked in the ICU, where it was shown that one endotype was particularly deadly, with a mortality rate of 46%.

The researchers said the technology for measuring gene expression is already in hospitals, and the technique can be performed within two hours of admission to the emergency room. Their study was published Monday in EBioMedicine.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

ExploreT cells come to the rescue as studies show they buck omicron

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
5 of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 best jobs are nurses
1h ago
What is scleroderma, the disease Bob Saget fought for during his life?
21h ago
How to become a legal nurse consultant
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top