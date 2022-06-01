Emory Clinic achieves coveted Magnet designation for nursing excellence

Emory Clinic has joined a small but prestigious global health care community. On Tuesday, the clinic announced it received Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. It is the state’s first ambulatory or outpatient practice awarded the recognition.
The Magnet Recognition Program, which was developed by the ANCC, is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public considers health care organizations.
The program began several decades ago to recognize quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovative professional nursing practice.
“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care and service provided to our patients,” Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, said in a press release. “To be the first ambulatory Magnet facility in the state is a remarkable achievement. We are proud of our care teams as they remain committed to our common purpose of improving lives and providing hope.”
Emory Clinic, which is part of Emory Healthcare, employs 1,200 nurses, and more than 1,100 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, in addition to nearly 2,100 specialists, sub-specialists and primary care physicians.
“Achieving Magnet recognition is tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing the very best care to our patients and their families,” Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare, said in the press release. “It reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community.”
Emory Clinic is the fifth Emory Healthcare facility to achieve Magnet recognition, along with Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Emory Clinic is joining 12 other Magnet organizations in Georgia.
“Despite being in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses continue to strive for excellence, even among some of the toughest challenges presented,” Deena Gilland, DNP, RN, FAAN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Emory Ambulatory Care Practice, said in the press release. “We are so proud of our compassionate and dedicated care teams.”
