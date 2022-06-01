Emory Clinic achieves coveted Magnet designation for nursing excellence

Explore Wellstar Paulding Hospital achieves magnet recognition

“Achieving Magnet recognition is tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing the very best care to our patients and their families,” Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare, said in the press release. “It reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community.”

Emory Clinic is the fifth Emory Healthcare facility to achieve Magnet recognition, along with Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Emory Clinic is joining 12 other Magnet organizations in Georgia.

“Despite being in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses continue to strive for excellence, even among some of the toughest challenges presented,” Deena Gilland, DNP, RN, FAAN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Emory Ambulatory Care Practice, said in the press release. “We are so proud of our compassionate and dedicated care teams.”

