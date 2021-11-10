Wellstar Paulding Hospital achieves magnet recognition

“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care,” said Jill Case-Wirth, chief nurse executive for Wellstar Health System. “Achieving magnet recognition validates the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community. It’s also tangible evidence of our nurses’ and interprofessional teams’ commitment to providing the very best care to our patients, of which we are extremely proud.”

Research demonstrates magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and the communities they serve, such as:

• Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.

• Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure-to-rescue rates.

• Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

• Fewer nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

“Magnet recognition has many benefits — not just for the nurses who provide care, but also for the patients who receive that care,” said Vicky Hogue, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer at the hospital. “For example, changes in nursing practice are guided by research for better outcomes, which results in higher patient and employee satisfaction and a shorter patient stay.”

The magnet model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions, including the quality of nursing leadership, and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

“Ultimately, this recognition aligns with the Wellstar Paulding’s culture of ‘neighbors caring for neighbors,” Hogue said.

