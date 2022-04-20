ajc logo
Emory among nation’s top 10 nursing schools for 2022

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Nell Hudgson Woodruff School of Nursing offers three options for undergraduate nurses and numerous graduate level options

The Nell Hudgson Woodruff School of Nursing is a renowned private school with three options for undergraduate nurses and numerous graduate level options.

Combine that with it being part of one of the world’s best health care systems, and it’s no wonder why Emory University ranked in nurse.org’s 10 best nursing schools of 2022.

With nearly 1,000 baccalaureate programs and plenty of associate degree programs, picking the best schools was no easy task, the website said. When selecting the top 10 nursing programs in the U.S., nurse.org considered, among other factors:

  • Program outcomes
  • NCLEX pass rate
  • Tuition
  • Program quality
  • Accreditation (all ranked schools have ACEN or CCNE accreditation)

Based on this methodology, these are the top 10 nursing programs in the nation, in order:

Duke University

  • Annual tuition: $48,294 (there are four semesters total in the program)
  • NCLEX pass rate: 98.39%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: No
  • Accelerated: Yes
  • Bridge: No
Georgetown University

  • Annual tuition: $61,872
  • NCLEX pass rate: 100%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: Yes for graduate; no for BSN
  • Accelerated: No
  • Bridge: No

Johns Hopkins University

  • Annual tuition: $70,794
  • NCLEX pass rate: 92.31%
  • Traditional: No
  • Online: Yes
  • Accelerated: No
  • Bridge: No

New York University

  • Annual tuition: $56,500 for full-time undergrad
  • NCLEX pass rate: 89.8%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: No
  • Accelerated: Yes
  • Bridge: No
University of Pennsylvania

  • Annual tuition: $53,166 for undergrads
  • NCLEX pass rate: 94.83%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: Yes
  • Accelerated: Yes
  • Bridge: No

University of Michigan

  • Annual in-state tuition: Upper division undergrad classes: $17,800
  • NCLEX pass rate: 98.95%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: Yes
  • Accelerated: No
  • Bridge: No

University of California Los Angeles

  • Annual in-state tuition: $16,545.69, annual out-of-state tuition: $31,026
  • NCLEX pass rate: 97.73%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: Hybrid DNP
  • Accelerated: No
  • Bridge: No

University of Washington

  • Annual in-state tuition: $16,104, annual out-of-state tuition: $53,208
  • NCLEX pass rate: 94.04%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: No
  • Accelerated: Yes
  • Bridge: No

Emory University

  • Annual tuition: $53,070 full-time undergrad
  • NCLEX pass rate: 96.26%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: No
  • Accelerated: Yes
  • Bridge: No
University of Maryland

  • Annual in-state tuition: $9,446 in-state, undergrad BSN, annual out-of-state tuition: $38,882
  • NCLEX pass rate: 86.67%
  • Traditional: Yes
  • Online: Yes
  • Accelerated: No
  • Bridge: No

There are many factors to consider before choosing the best school for you, and nurse.org has broken them down with questions to ask yourself and other tips. Check them out here.

