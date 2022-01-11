Emory University among top 5 nursing schools for master’s degree

The website calculated weighted averages of 15 indicators for the master’s ranking. For the doctor of nursing practice ranking, 14 indicators were measured. Indicators included a peer assessment score, acceptance rate and research activity for the master’s ranking. The DNP ranking indicators included enrollment, total grants and average undergraduate GPA.

The Master of Nursing program at Emory prepares students to become advanced practice nurses or midwives. Emory University has over 500 clinical sites for training.

Explore 7 steps to achieving your nursing goals in 2022

The Doctor of Nursing Practice program is the highest level of education in nursing practice. Emory University’s program allows students to follow specialized tracks, have access to top healthcare systems and has an alumni network of over 12,000 people.

The research institution was established in 1836. Home to one of the most trusted healthcare systems in the United States, Emory has over 1,600 active technology innovations and is the largest employer in the metro-Atlanta area, providing more than 32,000 jobs.

Emory’s mission is to serve humanity through knowledge and research. Internationally recognized, Emory University has a strong global impact that leads the world in healthcare, drug development and medicine.

For more content like this sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.