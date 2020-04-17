Two Georgia nursing schools among nation’s top 100

Enrollment: 69 full-time students

Tuition for master's: $404 per credit (in-state) and $1,265 per credit (out-of-state)

Tuition for the DNP: $398 per credit (in-state) and $1,259 per credit (out-of-state)

Mercer University

The Georgia Baptist College of Nursing is a private college at Mercer ranks No. 120 for a master's and No. 124 for a DNP.

Tuition for master's: $725 per credit

Tuition for the DNP: $850 per credit

Georgia College and State University

The School of Nursing at GCSU ranks No. 112 nationally for a master's degree and No. 113 for a DNP.

Enrollment: 127 full-time students

Tuition for master's: $373 per credit

Tuition for the DNP: $373 per credit

Augusta University

The College of Nursing at Augusta University just cracked the top 100 in US News' annual ranking for a master's, but is No. 90 for a DNP.

Enrollment: 425 full-time students

Tuition for master's: $667 per credit (in-state) and $1,368 per credit (out-of-state)

Tuition for the DNP: $430 per credit (in-state) and $1,132 per credit (out-of-state)

Emory University

The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, a private school at Emory, is tops in Georgia, with US News ranking it No. 5 nationally for a master's degree and No. 8 for a DNP.

Enrollment: 482 full-time students

Tuition for master's: $1,906 per credit

Tuition for the DNP: $1,622 per credit