Two Georgia nursing schools among nation’s top 100

Nurses are in the spotlight lately as the face of first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
These women and men are working long hours and putting their own health at risk to care for others. But that’s how they’re trained.
Georgia is a good training camp for nurses, with five schools landing in the top 150 of US News & World Report's 2021 best nursing schools. Two of those are in the top 100. One is in the top 5.
Georgia State University
The Byrdine F. Lewis School of Nursing at GSU landed at No. 136 in the country for a master's degree and No. 115 for a doctor of nursing practice.
Enrollment: 69 full-time students
Tuition for master's: $404 per credit (in-state) and $1,265 per credit (out-of-state)
Tuition for the DNP: $398 per credit (in-state) and $1,259 per credit (out-of-state)
Mercer University
The Georgia Baptist College of Nursing is a private college at Mercer ranks No. 120 for a master's and No. 124 for a DNP.
Enrollment: 69 full-time students
Tuition for master's: $725 per credit
Tuition for the DNP: $850 per credit
Georgia College and State University
The School of Nursing at GCSU ranks No. 112 nationally for a master's degree and No. 113 for a DNP.
Enrollment: 127 full-time students
Tuition for master's: $373 per credit
Tuition for the DNP: $373 per credit
Augusta University
The College of Nursing at Augusta University just cracked the top 100 in US News' annual ranking for a master's, but is No. 90 for a DNP.
Enrollment: 425 full-time students
Tuition for master's: $667 per credit (in-state) and $1,368 per credit (out-of-state)
Tuition for the DNP: $430 per credit (in-state) and $1,132 per credit (out-of-state)
Emory University
The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, a private school at Emory, is tops in Georgia, with US News ranking it No. 5 nationally for a master's degree and No. 8 for a DNP.
Enrollment: 482 full-time students
Tuition for master's: $1,906 per credit
Tuition for the DNP: $1,622 per credit