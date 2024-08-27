Whether you’re trying to calm nerves or kick start your vacation, the allure of an in-flight cocktail is tempting. But research suggests it’s time to rethink your drink order.

A recent study published in the journal Thorax discovered some sobering truths about alcohol consumption during air travel. Researchers found participants who drank alcohol before sleeping in simulated flight conditions experienced decreased blood oxygen levels and increased heart rates.

“Even in young and healthy individuals, the combination of alcohol intake with sleeping under hypobaric (low air pressure and oxygen) conditions poses a considerable strain on the cardiac system and might lead to exacerbation of symptoms in patients with cardiac or pulmonary diseases,” researchers said in the study.

Beyond cardiovascular risks, in-flight drinking can exacerbate other travel-related health concerns. Dr. Elizabeth Sharp, founder and medical director of Health Meets Wellness, explained to Yahoo Life that low cabin humidity, combined with alcohol’s diuretic effect can lead to severe dehydration. This dehydration, coupled with the prolonged sitting on flights, also increases the risk of developing blood clots.

If you still choose to indulge, moderation is key. “Drink a glass of water for every alcoholic beverage consumed in-air,” Sharp said.

By making informed choices about in-flight alcohol consumption, you’re more likely to arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and ready to enjoy your trip — without health concerns and hangovers.

