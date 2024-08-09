Parental alcohol abuse may speed up children’s aging, study finds

A recent study has uncovered a connection between parental alcohol abuse and accelerated aging in their children, suggesting the consequences of alcohol use disorders extend far beyond the individual drinker.

Led by Dr. Michael Golding and his research team from Texas A&M University, the study found children of parents with alcohol use disorders face an increased risk of health issues typically associated with advanced age, such as elevated cholesterol levels, heart problems and early onset dementia.

At the center of this issue is a tiny but important factor: damaged mitochondria. Mitochondria, called the “powerhouses of the cell,” are essential for producing energy and keeping cells healthy.

“Scientists have wondered what causes children who grow up in homes where there is alcohol abuse to be more susceptible to becoming sick,” Golding explained on the school’s website. “Now we know that they’re inheriting dysfunction in their mitochondria as a result of their parents’ substance abuse.”

These health issues can persist well into adulthood, significantly affecting long-term health outcomes. The study also revealed a concerning trend for families where both parents struggle with alcohol abuse. Male offspring, in particular, seemed to bear the brunt of this dual-parental impact, showing increased susceptibility to liver problems, cognitive decline and other age-related diseases.

These findings raise concerns, but they also offer an incentive for change. By understanding the potential intergenerational impacts of alcohol abuse, individuals and health care providers can take proactive steps to break the cycle and promote longevity across generations.

Explore Millennials and Gen Zers embrace dry dating

“Parental health preconception — both parents’ overall health before pregnancy — is critical for the health of offspring,” Golding added. “The more you can do as a prospective parent to get into a healthy mindset and a healthy lifestyle, the more significant effects you’ll have on the health of your kid both right at birth and even into their 20s and 40s.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.