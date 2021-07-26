Doctor, nurse groups call for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health workers

“As the largest group of health care professionals, nurses are critical to all facets of COVID-19 response efforts and must strive to remain physically and psychologically safe to function optimally to care for themselves, their patients and their communities,” American Nursing Association president Ernest J. Grant said in a statement. “Nurses must get vaccinated.” ANA is among the statement’s signatories.

The statement continues: “We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers. While we recognize some workers cannot be vaccinated because of identified medical reasons and should be exempted from a mandate, they constitute a small minority of all workers. Employers should consider any applicable state laws on a case-by-case basis.

“Existing COVID-19 vaccine mandates have proven effective. Simultaneously, we recognize the historical mistrust of health care institutions, including among many in our own health care workforce. We must continue to address workers’ concerns, engage with marginalized populations, and work with trusted messengers to improve vaccine acceptance.

“As the health care community leads the way in requiring vaccines for our employees, we hope all other employers across the country will follow our lead and implement effective policies to encourage vaccination. The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”

In addition to ANA, these groups joined the statement:

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP)

American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN)

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP)

American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP)

American Academy of Nursing (AAN)

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

American Academy of PAs (AAPA)

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

American Association of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE)

American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP)

American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN)

American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP)

American College of Physicians (ACP)

American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM)

American College of Surgeons (ACS)

American Epilepsy Society (AES)

American Medical Association (AMA)

American Nursing Association (ANA)

American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

American Psychiatric Association (APA)

American Public Health Association (APHA)

American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP)

American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)

American Society of Hematology (ASH)

American Society of Nephrology (ASN)

American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC)

Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC)

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS)

HIV Medicine Association

Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)

LeadingAge

National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA)

National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP)

National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN)

National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA)

National League for Nursing (NLN)

National Medical Association (NMA)

National Pharmaceutical Association (NPhA)

Nurses Who Vaccinate (NWV)

Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN)

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS)

Philippine Nurses Association of America, Inc (PNAA)

Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO)

Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA)

Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM)

Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR)

Texas Nurses Association (TNA)

The John A. Hartford Foundation

Transcultural Nursing Society (TCNS)

Virgin Islands State Nurses Association (VISNA)

Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society (WOCN)

