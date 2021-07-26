COVID-19 vaccines weren’t developed in only a year, experts say

While scientists worked intensely on the coronavirus vaccine “building blocks,” Poland says other efforts in 2020 involved establishing contracts, incentivizing manufacturers to make hundreds of millions to billions of vaccine doses, and being thorough with ethical approvals for phase 3 clinical trials.

These clinical trials were huge, with 30,000 to 40,000 subjects each, and they were conducted worldwide. Data from these trials gave researchers confidence that the vaccines were safe and effective in the context of a worldwide pandemic.

“There’s an ongoing public health push to help people get past their fears and concerns,” says Poland. “That means explaining things like the COVID-19 vaccines not being developed overnight. I also encourage folks to seek information from knowledgeable and credible sources.”

He says he has received many letters from Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast listeners who were once hesitant, but after listening to the podcasts, they were vaccinated for COVID-19. “They’ve told us how thankful they are that they did it,” adds Poland. “These are life-saving vaccines, so let’s be done with this. We can conquer this.”

