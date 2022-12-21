‘Divine intervention’ inspires woman to become a nurse at 50

Although she’d had a nearly 20-year career as an exercise physiologist, health coach, and manager of wellness and fitness programs, she found herself out of work during the pandemic.

“I’d always thought about going back to school for nursing, but because I was making good money and I was comfortable in my position, I didn’t have a huge drive to do it,” she told GSU. “I was also balancing going into debt for more school, and really feeling like I should do it. So, when the pandemic hit and my facility closed, life circumstances helped me make the decision. It was like divine intervention. God pushed me to go ahead and make the decision.”