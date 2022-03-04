Decongestants can sometimes cause more harm than good

In addition, using nonprescription decongestant nasal sprays for more than three or four days can cause worse nasal congestion once the decongestant wears off, a condition called rebound rhinitis. All too often, people think their colds are getting worse, so they increase their use of nasal spray, leading to a downward spiral of more medication use and worsening congestion. The way to reverse rebound rhinitis is to stop the nasal spray in one nostril until that nostril is clear, then stop it in the other nostril and that nostril should clear, as well. Other occasional side effects of nasal sprays may include nosebleeds, headache and rapid heartbeat in susceptible patients. Some prescription medications can cause congestion, but this is uncommon.

Explore Study shows new progress being made for universal flu vaccine

It is important to note that children are more prone to side effects from decongestant nasal sprays and may experience sedation, agitation and even, in rare cases, seizures. Keep in mind that other over-the-counter nasal sprays help with nasal congestion indirectly, but are not decongestants. Sprays containing fluticasone, budesonide or triamcinolone are corticosteroids and work differently by overall lessening your nasal passage reaction to allergens. When nasal sprays are dosed, they should be directed away from the septum, or nose center, to help avoid nosebleeds. This can be accomplished by using the right hand to spray the left nostril and left hand to spray the right nostril.

Other factors to consider are products with decongestants that also contain antihistamine, dextromethorphan guaifenesin and acetaminophen. The acetaminophen can add to the daily limit of this medication to cause liver toxicity, while antihistamines can add to urinary conditions, aggravate asthma or other lung conditions, and should not be taken by those with glaucoma. Dextromethorphan can interact with antidepressants. In addition, common energy drinks can contain caffeine or other stimulants, and may contain herbal supplements that interact with decongestants and worsen some medical conditions or increase side effect risk.

Thankfully, symptoms usually last no more than a week and a half. If you have continued congestion, it may be time to visit your health care provider to explore treatment options that may be more effective. It is always best to speak to your primary health care provider before starting new medications. — Michael Schuh, Pharm.D., R.Ph., Pharmacy, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.