For those working long days or nights, maintaining a balanced diet can be challenging. Instead of relying on fast food or skipping meals, Costco members can stock up on healthier options.

Nutrition experts shared with Real Simple their top Costco recommendations that combine convenience with balanced nutrition. Here are five to try.

House Foods organic tofu

This complete protein source is ideal for those needing sustained energy throughout their busy schedule. Rich in essential amino acids and phytonutrients, this tofu can be prepared in advance for quick stir-fries or salads.

Wild Planet albacore wild tuna

If you’re concerned about heart health and maintaining optimal protein intake, this sustainably caught tuna provides essential omega-3 fatty acids. Its convenient packaging makes it a great option for those on the go.

Kirkland Signature organic hard-boiled eggs

These preboiled eggs are a time-saving protein source ideal for those needing quick, nutritious snacks between patients or clients.

“They’re high in protein, choline, and B vitamins,” Nicole Ibarra, RD, explained to Real Simple. “You can easily grab these as a snack, or add them on top of a salad.”

Kirkland Signature stir-fry vegetable blend

Costco’s stir-fry blend offers a mix of eight vegetables, including broccoli, bell peppers and carrots, eliminating the need for chopping. This nutrient-packed blend helps boost veggie intake and is easy to throw into a stir-fry or soup for a fast, healthy meal.

SkinnyDipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups

For a healthier treat, dietitians recommend these peanut butter cups.

“These are one of my favorite healthier sweet treats at Costco,” Ibarra said. “They’re made with dark chocolate, and are much lower in added sugar!” You can eat these straight out of the bag, or bake with them.

