Eating healthy can be challenging for anyone. If you live alone, have a limited income, or are dealing with medical issues, you may wonder if it’s even possible.

Katherine Hines, inpatient diabetes educator for Piedmont Columbus Regional and a registered dietitian with 25 years experience, wants patients to know they aren’t alone in their struggles — and eating healthy is possible with the right strategies and support.

“Many patients, of all ages, struggle with keeping their healthy food choices from becoming boring and repetitive,” Hines said. “There are ways to deal with these challenges.”

Here are three common obstacles to eating healthy and how to overcome them.

Physical challenges

Cooking at home with nutritious ingredients is one of the best ways to eat healthy. But physical limitations such as a decrease in strength or stamina can make meal preparation challenging.

“As we age, we tend to be more sedentary,” Hines said.

To cope, she recommends cooking no more than three times a week and preparing enough food to have leftovers. Individual meal portions can be frozen and reheated later when you don’t feel like cooking.

To save time on food preparation, consider purchasing items that are already cut. Some grocery stores will cut fresh meat for you on request. Chopped fruits and vegetables are available in many produce sections. And frozen vegetables without sauce can be found in the freezer aisle.

Many slow cooker or Instant Pot recipes allow you to simply dump in your ingredients and let the device do the rest.

Food costs

Prepared food, while convenient, can also be more expensive. To save money, consider looking for sales at multiple locations. If frozen broccoli is on sale this week, buy several bags and freeze them for later, Hines suggests.

Another way to save money is to buy produce that is in season. Strawberries purchased in spring may cost only half as much as the same amount in autumn, for example. Discount grocery stores can be great options for certain items, Hines said.

Drinking more water is a habit worth developing, she added. It may be a cost-saver, too, if soft drinks and sweetened teas are often on your grocery list.

Finally, once you have your ingredients in mind, be sure you aren’t buying more than you can use before the food goes bad, Hines said.

Social and emotional needs

Dr. Joanna Miragaya, an endocrinologist who works with patients at Wellstar Cherokee Health Park, said small changes in presentation can make a difference when it comes to how much we enjoy healthy eating.

“Even if you live alone, set a place setting at the table and enjoy your meal time,” she said. “You can play some soft music in the background or sit on the back patio for a different atmosphere.”

Going out to eat is “normally a big part of an older adult’s routine,” allowing for socializing with friends and avoiding cooking so many meals at home, Hines said. But learning how to make healthy food choices is key.

Explore Meal planning for older adults with diabetes

“Find out which restaurants near you use local produce and cook meals from scratch without a lot of added fat and sodium,” she said. “Look at menus before getting to the restaurant, make your healthy choice, and stick with it.”

Finally, Hines encourages everyone to find support. Enlist a friend or family member to eat healthy with you, or reach out to your medical provider or a registered dietitian for more help.

With some small changes in routine and a little planning, eating healthy is possible, experts said.

“You do not have to do things perfectly,” Hines said. “Small changes over time is the best way to success.”