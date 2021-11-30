Cleaner air from pandemic lockdowns might be tied to fewer heart attacks

Explore Poor sleep linked to negative outlook on aging

“The pandemic-related shutdown was ‘a unique opportunity’ to investigate how a short period of cleaner air might be associated with fewer severe heart attacks”, senior author Gregory M. Marcus, MD, professor and associate chief of cardiology for research, University of California San Francisco, told Medscape in an email.

However, because this was an observational study, the researchers acknowledged that it cannot prove cause and effect and that other unknown factors could explain the decrease in MI.

Nonetheless, “these data suggest that a reduction in particulate matter with the shutdown may be at least partly responsible for the drop in heart attacks,” Marcus said.

