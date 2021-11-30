ajc logo
Poor sleep linked to negative outlook on aging

58 minutes ago

Sleep quality plays an important role in our perception of aging, according to a new study.

The study, led by the University of Exeter, looked at online questionnaires from 4,482 people aged 50 and up. It found that people who rated their sleep the worst felt older and had a negative outlook of their own physical and mental aging.

“Our research suggests that poor sleepers feel older, and have a more negative perception of their aging,” said study lead author Dr. Serena Sabatini.

“We need to study this further – one explanation could be that a more negative outlook influences both. However, it could be a sign that addressing sleep difficulties could promote a better perception of aging, which could have other health benefits.”

This study built on the PROTECT study, which is led by the University of Exeter and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience at King’s College London and funded by the National Institute for Health Research. Using online cognitive tests and lifestyle questionnaires, the PROTECT study investigates what factors contribute to people’s cognitive health in later life. In filling out the questionnaires, many PROTECT participants commented on their sleep patterns, according to the researchers.

“This research is an important part of the growing body of evidence about the crucial role of sleep in healthy aging,” said Professor Clive Ballard, University of Exeter.

