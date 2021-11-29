ajc logo
X

New research highlights potential cause of Parkinson’s

Caption
Fast Facts Parkinson’s Disease

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A defect in the blood-brain barrier may play a role in Parkinson’s disease, according to groundbreaking research discovery.

Researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center say their finding, detailed in a study published earlier this month in Neurology Genetics, suggests that blood vessel walls called the blood-brain barrier doesn’t work correctly in some Parkinson’s patients.

ExploreWhat is Parkinson's disease?

When it’s working properly, the blood-brain barrier acts as a filter, keeping toxins out while allowing nutrients to reach the brain. When the barrier fails, however, toxins are trapped in the brain, preventing glucose and other nutrients from entering. A dysfunctional barrier also allows inflammatory cells and molecules from the body to enter the brain and cause damage.

ExploreMorning exposure to deep red light can improve declining eyesight

“Much work remains to be done, but just knowing that a patient’s brain vascular system is playing a significant role in the progression of the disease is a very promising discovery,” senior study author Charbel Moussa said in a university news release.

According to the news release, the research could lead to new treatments for Parkinson’s disease and could help explain previous findings that the drug nilotinib, a leukemia drug, was linked to a reduction in movement problems and an increase in quality of life in Parkinson’s patients.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to show that the body’s blood-brain barrier potentially offers a target for the treatment for Parkinson’s disease,” Moussa said.

ExploreThis is where coronavirus lingers in nursing home residents’ rooms

The new discovery comes from a clinical trial that featured comprehensive genome analysis of 75 patients with severe Parkinson’s disease. The results were compared before and after receiving off-label treatment with nilotinib or a placebo.

ExploreNew study says giving social support to others may boost your health

“Not only does nilotinib flip on the brain’s garbage disposal system to eliminate bad toxic proteins, but it appears to also repair the blood-brain barrier to allow this toxic waste to leave the brain and to allow nutrients in,” Moussa said.

“Parkinson’s disease is generally believed to involve mitochondrial or energy deficits that can be caused by environmental toxins or by toxic protein accumulation. It has never been identified as a vascular disease,” he added.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Global award seeks to give one nurse $250,000; it could be you
30m ago
Going on a plant-based diet could help the planet, study says
34m ago
Comfort and joy: 5 tips for nurses working holidays
42m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top