The Atlanta Braves might not have landed a top shelf starting pitcher in the offseason, but the ballclub’s real estate development arm has made another big purchase in Cobb County.

The Braves announced Wednesday that it has acquired Pennant Park, a 34-acre suburban office complex near Truist Park. In Pennant Park, the Braves acquired six office buildings that are largely occupied, providing cash flow, and it also gives the ballclub full control of about 2,700 parking spaces that some fans have used during baseball season.

The property is within walking distance of Truist Park and The Battery live-work-play development. Combined the Braves said the team now controls 3 million square feet across various uses.