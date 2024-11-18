Braves, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta renovate family space at Truist

The Atlanta Braves and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are teaming up once again. This time, it’s to open a 30,000-square-foot, reimagined family space at Truist Park.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, which includes Hope & Will’s Sandlot, will be relocated to the left field plaza, between the left field and third base gates. It will be able to accommodate more than twice as many visitors as the current kids’ zone, and will feature a rock-climbing tower, interactive experiences and more.

Credit: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Credit: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is excited to renew our partnership with the Braves and continue our support for families throughout Braves Country,” the hospital’s chief administrative officer, Linda Matzigkeit, said in a news release. “Children’s is not only the leading place for pediatric care, but we are also fully dedicated to improving the lives of children in our community. The new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park provides a great opportunity for us to deliver on that commitment to be a part of kids’ lives — both when they are sick, and when they are healthy.”

Fans can take photos with the Braves mascot at Blooper’s Clubhouse; and Hope & Will’s Sandlot, “a kid-sized ball field,” will return for pickup games. Those looking to practice can take advantage of the collapsible batting cages. On gamedays, a 480-square foot video board will show the Braves in action so parents don’t miss a play.

“A day at the ballpark is one of the most fun and meaningful experiences families share, and we were very cognizant of that when we designed Truist Park,” Atlanta Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a news release. “Hope & Will’s Sandlot has been one of the most popular attractions at Truist Park from the first day we opened our doors. As demand in the space increased, we went back to the drawing board with our partners at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, who are the foremost experts in pediatric health, to create a new and enhanced space that will accommodate even more families and help them build a lifetime of memories.”

The newly renovated Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will be accessible from The Battery Atlanta even when the team is out of town. The park is expected to open before the 2025 season begins.

