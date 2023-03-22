How to make over $200k a year as a chief nursing officer

“There is always a need for nurse leaders in executive practice — whether in community-based organizations, home care or hospice organizations, hospitals or health systems, long-term care or skilled nursing facilities, ambulatory and outpatient settings, primary care practices or boardrooms,” Beth Brooks, a clinical adviser to Vivian Health, told Scrubs Magazine.

Step one to becoming a chief nursing officer is education. A bachelor of science degree and a passing grade on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) will earn you a registered nurse license. Next, you will need a master’s degree in nursing. For a high-paying chief nursing officer position, a Ph.D is best.