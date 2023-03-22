BreakingNews
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
X

How to make over $200k a year as a chief nursing officer

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

According to Salary.com, chief nursing officers in Georgia make roughly $242,490 a year in 2023. That is 322% more than the median registered nurse salary within the state. It’s a high paying profession in an industry that needs more officers.

“There is always a need for nurse leaders in executive practice — whether in community-based organizations, home care or hospice organizations, hospitals or health systems, long-term care or skilled nursing facilities, ambulatory and outpatient settings, primary care practices or boardrooms,” Beth Brooks, a clinical adviser to Vivian Health, told Scrubs Magazine.

ExploreEmory Healthcare partners with Press Ganey to improve nursing effectiveness, satisfaction

Step one to becoming a chief nursing officer is education. A bachelor of science degree and a passing grade on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) will earn you a registered nurse license. Next, you will need a master’s degree in nursing. For a high-paying chief nursing officer position, a Ph.D is best.

“Due to the complexity of today’s healthcare systems and the broad span of control, many CNOs also complete a terminal degree such as the science-based Ph.D. or clinically-based doctor of nursing practice in executive leadership,” Brooks said.

While completing your education is key, aspiring chief nursing officers also require years of experience as a staff nurse.

“Generally speaking, a nurse who aspires to a leadership role will complete one-to-three years as a staff nurse leading a team to provide bedside nursing care, followed by experience as a charge nurse or assistant manager,” Brooks explained. “Typically, these are the entry-level management positions. After three-to-five years of management experience, many nurse leaders return to graduate school.”

ExploreThese states are seeing massive drops in travel nurse pay

To make the most of your years of nursing in preparation for a chief nursing officer position, take any project lead opportunities available on the job.

“The best way to prepare for a career in nursing executive practice is to volunteer to lead project teams at the unit or department level such as quality improvement, patient safety, value-chain analysis and the like,” she said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ATL ADU CO

OPINION: Accessory dwelling units offer a solution to Atlanta’s housing crisis 7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
6h ago

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
6h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
7h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
7h ago

Credit: DeKalb County District Attorney's Office

Woman identified 30 years after her body was found near Tucker
1h ago
The Latest

Mono could trigger multiple sclerosis, scientists say
1h ago
How red tide can affect beachgoers
Blac Chyna has silicone removed from body; warns women not to get injections
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
1h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top