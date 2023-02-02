CDC: Vision loss, one death possibly linked to brand of artificial tears

This bacterium’s resistance to standard antibiotics is “what’s so concerning,” Dr. Jill Weatherhead, an assistant professor of tropical medicine and infectious diseases at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told NBC News. “Our standard treatments are no longer available” to treat this infection.

The CDC found the bacteria in bottles of the eyedrops, NBC News reported, and is testing to see if it matches the strain found in patients.

Although the drops have not be recalled, the CDC recommends you discontinue using EzriCare Artificial Tears until its investigation and laboratory analyses are complete.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.