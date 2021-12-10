FDA-approved eye drops could replace reading glasses for many

One clinical trial participant, Toni Wright, said her vision had changed as she’d aged and she realized she needed readers.

“It was great to have the opportunity to participate in the clinical study investigating a new potential treatment option,” she said. “I’m so excited the investigational treatment, which has been identified as Vuity, is now approved and available as a treatment to manage age-related blurry near vision.”

The once-daily treatment is the FDA-approved eye drop for presbyopia, but it isn’t a cure. Abbvie cautioned against driving at night, users might have temporary difficulty adjusting focus between objects near and far.

The drops are for mild to intermediate cases and are less effective after age 65, AbbVie added.

A 30-day supply will cost about $80, a Vuity spokesperson told CBS News, and isn’t covered by insurance. Doctors who spoke with CBS News said it’s unlikely insurance will ever cover the drug because it’s not “medically necessary,” considering glasses are still a less expensive alternative.

