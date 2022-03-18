Careful, nurses, this 2-year-old is after your job

The toddler shows viewers how to hook up a bottle of albuterol to a nebulizer, then treats her stuffed rabbit, telling the bunny, “Good job.”

In other videos, Emma explains what an otoscope and sphygmomanometer do, even pronouncing sphygmomanometer better than many adults would.

Fluffy the bunny is usually Emma’s patient in the videos, needing everything from Neosporin and a bandage to a breathing treatment.

Anderson said neither she nor her husband works in medicine, and Emma’s “love for this profession truly came from her own experiences with nurses at doctors appts.”

