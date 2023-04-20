Tick season is getting longer, and that means more risk of Lyme disease

Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle ache, joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and rashes. Examples of Lyme disease rashes can be found here.

How to remove a tick?

If you have found a tick on your person, use a clean pair of tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with the tweezers with steady, even pressure. Do not twist or jerk the tick off of the skin, as this may cause pieces of the tick to break off and remain within the skin.

After removing the tick, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Never crush a tick with your fingers. Rather, flush the tick down the toilet. If you develop a rash or fever within weeks of removing a tick, see a doctor.

How to prevent a tick bite?

The first step to avoiding tick bites is to know where ticks are present.

“Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals,” the CDC reported. “Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening, or hunting could bring you in close contact with ticks. Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.”

Before entering any of these areas, treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Secondly, utilize Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents and avoid brushy areas with high grass or leaf litter.