Tick season is getting longer, and that means more risk of Lyme disease

As temperatures continue to rise with the seasons, cases of tick-borne illnesses within the U.S. are rising in tandem. According to NPR, the prolonged warm weather caused by climate change is causing tick season to last longer each year. That means the risk of contracting Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses is on the rise.
Particularly in the Northeast, Midwest and northern Pacific Coast, a warming climate is allowing ticks to become active earlier in the spring and remain active later into the winter months.
Here’s how you can prepare for tick season.
What is Lyme disease?
Deer ticks, also called blacklegged ticks, transmit Lyme disease through their bites, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system,” the CDC explained. “Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks. Laboratory testing is helpful if used correctly and performed with validated methods. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a few weeks of antibiotics. Steps to prevent Lyme disease include using insect repellent, removing ticks promptly, applying pesticides, and reducing tick habitat.”
Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle ache, joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and rashes. Examples of Lyme disease rashes can be found here.
How to remove a tick?
If you have found a tick on your person, use a clean pair of tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with the tweezers with steady, even pressure. Do not twist or jerk the tick off of the skin, as this may cause pieces of the tick to break off and remain within the skin.
After removing the tick, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Never crush a tick with your fingers. Rather, flush the tick down the toilet. If you develop a rash or fever within weeks of removing a tick, see a doctor.
How to prevent a tick bite?
The first step to avoiding tick bites is to know where ticks are present.
“Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals,” the CDC reported. “Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening, or hunting could bring you in close contact with ticks. Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.”
Before entering any of these areas, treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Secondly, utilize Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents and avoid brushy areas with high grass or leaf litter.
