Ax throwing to rage rooms: Blow off steam in Marietta to improve health

Stress management is not always an easy task, but it is an important one. Marietta has a lot on offer for those looking to blow off a little steam, while having a lot of fun along the way.

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, effectively managing stress significantly lowers a person’s risk of heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure and depression. That makes stress relief a potentially lifesaving endeavor. the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported relief can be achieved with self-care, including physical activity, hobbies and laughing.

Importance of being active and how Total Rage ATL can help

According to the Mayo Clinic, regular exercise can improve your mood, self-confidence and stress level. The clinic also cautioned the importance of building up your fitness level over time, because overdoing exercise can lead to injury.

At Total rage ATL, visitors can break a sweat at their own pace while having some destructive fun in the process. Smashing musical instruments, tables, bottles, plates — they’re all on the menu.

“This business was inspired by my daughter,” the company’s owner wrote on the company’s website. “She took me to a Smash House on Father’s Day last year and we had so much fun that I wanted to share that joy with others. It was the perfect way to release stress and bond as a family. Thus, Total Rage ATL was born.”

The goal “to create a safe and controlled environment where individuals can release their stress and frustrations in a unique and exciting way.” the website continued.

Ax throwing could be your next healthy hobby

Ironmonger Brewing & Distilling does more than craft award-winning beer. It also offers ax throwing, a growing sport chopping its way into Georgia taprooms.

It’s exercise, already making it another choice for those looking to break a sweat. It also offers people an opportunity to take on a new hobby, something researchers ranging from the University of Kansas to Carnegie Mellon University said can significantly help with mental well-being.

Published in Psychosomatic Medicine, the researchers’ study discovered leisure activities were associated with better psychological well-being, including having lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Have a laugh at the Alley Stage

Marietta Square’s Alley Stage also has offerings researchers said are important for stress management: laughs.

Scientists with Switzerland’s University of Basel found laughter was associated with fewer stress symptoms among test subjects who recently had stressful experiences. That positive effect is on full display in Marietta Square on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“Our commitment to excellence has earned us accolades such as the 2024 Best Live Theatre by Cobb Life Magazine and one of the Top 3 Businesses to Watch by the Cobb Chamber,” according to the Alley Stage’s website. “These recognitions reflect our dedication to providing exceptional entertainment experiences and making a positive impact in our community. Join us for our weekly programming, including Comedy on the Square every Friday and Saturday, Alley Jam showcasing the region’s most talented musicians every Monday, and Comedy Open Mic every Wednesday.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.