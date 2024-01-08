Atlanta’s a top 10 city if you want an active lifestyle

Exercise more and lose weight were two of Americans’ top five resolutions for 2024. Where they live can go a long way in reaching those goals.

“It can be difficult to get motivated to stay fit, especially when people are busy with work, but living in a city that promotes physical activity can make things a lot easier,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “The best cities are easy to traverse by walking or biking, have a lot of athletic fields that are open to the public, and are in close proximity to natural hiking trails and swimming areas.”

Atlanta is apparently one of those “best cities,” finishing in the top 10 of WalletHub’s ranking of the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle.