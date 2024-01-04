New Year’s resolution: Make hiking your 2024 fitness goal

Explore The time wasters you need to eliminate from your life this year

Hiking is a cardio workout, making it ideal for reducing your risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even cancer. It also builds muscle mass and prevents osteoporosis. And the benefits don’t end there.

“It is a joint-friendly form of exercise that can keep arthritis sufferers more limber and mobile,” Piedmont reported. “Being outside in the sunshine provides the body with vitamin D. For those with type 2 diabetes, hiking can possibly reduce, or even eliminate, your need for insulin. Talk with your doctor about how exercise may reduce your need for medication. Hiking offers psychological benefits, often contributing to a feeling of relaxation and enhanced well-being.”

Some of Georgia’s best hiking trails can be found at Tallulah Gorge, a spectacular canyon with unforgettable views that are sure to boost those good-mood endorphins during your workout. Of course, Georgia is home to a number of wonderful hiking hotspots, including those found at Helen’s Smithgall Woods State Park and Kennesaw’s Kennesaw Mountain.

Wherever you decide to hike this year, make sure you do so safely. According to Dr. Bednarz, some people should consult their physician before hitting the trails.

“If you have any type of hypertension or heart disease, be sure to consult your doctor before hiking,” Dr. Bednarz said. “Even if you are healthy, climbing vertically can be a whole new ballgame. You use very different muscles than you do on flat surfaces, so be sure to stretch and listen to your body’s limits.”