Best diets of 2024: Mediterranean remains atop U.S. News’ yearly ranking

About 47% of American residents made a resolution this year to eat healthier, so they might want to switch to the Mediterranean diet.
The eating habits of the Mediterranean region topped U.S. News and World Report’s list of best diets of 2024.
“Choosing a diet can be tough. Each person has unique health considerations and goals, and there are many diets out there to choose from — and it’s hard to know which ones will actually work best for you,” said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at the news organization. “That’s why U.S. News does the legwork for its users, gathering input from nationally recognized medical and nutrition experts to determine which diets rise to the top for nutritional completeness, ease of following and promoting a healthy lifestyle for the long term.”
This is the seventh year in a row the mostly plant-based diet has been deemed the best. This is the 14th year U.S. News has produced the list.
“The Mediterranean diet focuses on diet quality rather than a single nutrient or food group. Numerous studies have shown that it reduces the risk of chronic health conditions, including heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, while promoting longevity and improving quality of life,” U.S. News wrote.
The diet varies from country to country, but the basics are the same — eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and healthy fats.
U.S. News noted a true Mediterranean diet should not be confused with its Americanized Italian food, which is heavy on refined pastas, cheese and meats.
“While you can eat whole-wheat pasta (or even regular pasta) on the Mediterranean eating plan, it would be topped with plenty of fresh vegetables and beans, dressed with olive oil and perhaps sprinkled with a small amount of natural cheese,” U.S. News added.
The Mediterranean diet was also No. 1 in best diets for diabetes, best heart-healthy diets, easiest diets to follow, best diets for bone and joint health, best family-friendly diets and best diets for healthy eating.
The DASH, MIND, Mayo Clinic and flexitarian diets rounded out the top five, in that order.
