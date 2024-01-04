Best diets of 2024: Mediterranean remains atop U.S. News’ yearly ranking

About 47% of American residents made a resolution this year to eat healthier, so they might want to switch to the Mediterranean diet.

The eating habits of the Mediterranean region topped U.S. News and World Report’s list of best diets of 2024.

“Choosing a diet can be tough. Each person has unique health considerations and goals, and there are many diets out there to choose from — and it’s hard to know which ones will actually work best for you,” said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at the news organization. “That’s why U.S. News does the legwork for its users, gathering input from nationally recognized medical and nutrition experts to determine which diets rise to the top for nutritional completeness, ease of following and promoting a healthy lifestyle for the long term.”