Atlanta moms report feeling more anxiety as the pandemic wanes

Worldwide, anxiety increased by 25% during the first year of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. Combined with the fact that 20-40% of pregnant mothers are affected by anxiety and depression, this research highlights how much of motherhood is affected by mental health issues.

“I feel more pressure having to combine earning an income as opposed to being at home more so I can supervise the kids more,” one Atlanta mom who was a part of the research said. “I find myself sandwiched between the two — and this places more pressure on me in trying to reach my ideal parenting goals.”

One study found that peripartum — the last month of gestation and the first few weeks after delivery —women faced heightened stress because of the pandemic. According to the research, many women mourned what their birthing experience should have been if not for the pandemic.

“Atlanta moms are pacing slightly lower than the national average when it comes to rates of anxiety overall,” De Lope said. “But it’s important to call out that the difference between the national average is only a directional difference. When it comes to rates of those who are experiencing moderate to severe levels of anxiety, Atlanta moms are on par with national rates.”

What initially seemed like a two-week spring break in March 2020 turned into a two-year disruption in education for students. While Georgia public schools redirected students to online learning, this abrupt change caused some to fall behind. A state audit from November 2021 showed Georgian students fell three to six months behind in their courses because of virtual learning environments. The audit found the pandemic hit education harder in students who were economically disadvantaged.

“The concern over children’s development is telling and one of the key themes that came through very clearly in the study. Moms are concerned about how the past several years have impacted their child’s learning, their ability to socialize and interact with their peers. And I think that’s definitely being felt very keenly by Atlanta moms, as well,” De Lope said.

Explore 7 ways being a nurse makes you a better parent

The transition into a post-pandemic world hasn’t been easy for parents. As we learn to live with the pandemic, parents are worried about sickness, financial stress and isolation. To mitigate your and your child’s stress, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends parents make predictable daily routines for their children, connect with other parents in the same school to grow your support network, work with teachers on how to best start your child’s day, teach your children stress management techniques, make sure your child is caught up with their doctor visits, and take care of yourself during stressful periods.

“Parents today are being hit with challenges left and right. In 2020 and into 2021, the pandemic took much of parents’ mindshare when it came to the issues they worry about,” De Lope said. “Today, they are focused on their child’s emotional and mental health and the impact the past couple of years have had on them developmentally. They are juggling multiple priorities and have to figure out how to get it all done in a 24-hour day.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.