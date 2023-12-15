Atlanta doctor starts nonprofit to resolve ‘cardiac crisis’ in his homeland

A doctor from the Atlanta-based Piedmont health care system is on a mission to mend the “cardiac crisis” in Ethiopia. Piedmont interventional cardiologist Tesfaye Telila, M.D., who hails from the country, is the founder of the nonprofit organization Heart Attack Ethiopia.

The organization is dedicated to raising funds for awareness of Ethiopia’s cardiac crisis and to training more local interventional cardiologists. Currently, in Ethiopia, there are roughly five cardiac surgeons for every 120 million people. A whopping 15,000 Ethiopian patients are on a waiting list for cardiac surgery, Piedmont reported on Wednesday.

“The mission of our organization is to establish a sustainable cardiovascular service line in Ethiopia,” Telila said in a press release. “In this first phase of our intervention, we are recruiting volunteers to provide mission-based lifesaving heart attack care at currently available institutions in Ethiopia and eventually establish a more comprehensive Cardiovascular Center of Excellence that will be operated by the local healthcare professionals and that is fully accessible to everyone in need of emergency lifesaving cardiovascular care irrespective of their socioeconomic background.”