Atlanta among top 10 best U.S. cities for recreation

“Parks and recreation provide key opportunities that help define the quality, health, and vitality of communities and the people that compose them,” Randall S. Rosenberger, associate dean of student success and special projects at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, told WalletHub. “The return on investment may be significant through improved physical and mental health, general improvements in quality of life, provision of ecosystem services from natural areas, or key natural elements in city design and planning (e.g., trees, greenways, and green spaces), and overall community sustainability.”

To determine 2022′s best and worst cities for recreation, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, quality of parks, and weather. The financial website considered only the city proper in each case and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area.