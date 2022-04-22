BreakingNews
Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
ajc logo
X

Arthritis drug helps regrow hair in 1 in 3 alopecia patients

Combined ShapeCaption
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps the size of a quarter.How much hair you lose differs from person to person.The main and often the only symptom of alopecia is hair loss.When you have an autoimmune disease, your immune system attacks your body. With alopecia areata, it’s the hair follicles that are attacked.Alopecia areata can’t be cured. But it can be treated and hair can grow back

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Alopecia is an incurable autoimmune disease that causes hair loss

Affecting nearly 6.8 million Americans, alopecia is an incurable autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 1 in 3 alopecia patients regrew their hair from a drug called baricitinib. Baricitinib, commonly used for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, works to disturb the signaling of cytokines, a protein responsible for inflammation.

ExploreGene tied to balding might raise COVID-19 risks for men

“We think baricitinib works by interrupting the messaging between hair follicles and immune cells that lead to immune cells attacking hair follicles and ultimately hair loss,” Dr. Brett King, lead researcher on the study, told Medical News Today.

“When the messaging is interrupted, the immune cells leave hair follicles alone and the hair follicles can do what they are supposed to, that is, grow hair.”

The researchers used a Severity of Alopecia Tool to score each patient from 0 (no hair loss) to 100 (complete hair loss). Those with a score of 50 or higher were used in the research.

The study divided 654 alopecia patients into three groups. The first group received 4mg of baricitinib, the second received 2mg, and the third group received a placebo. By the end of 36 weeks, researchers found 38% of patients in group one, 22% in group two and 6% in group three had a SALT score less than 20. The study notes that longer trials should be held to further test the efficacy and safety of baricitinib to treat alopecia.

ExploreThese foods can help reduce joint pain

A round bald patch on the scalp or beard area (only for men) indicates the first early signs of alopecia, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Other signs may include hair growing in a bald spot but falling out in another area, hair loss triggered by colder temperatures, and itching or tingling in areas where hair loss will occur.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent 5h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
4h ago
In this Sept. 22. 1955 photo, Carolyn Bryant rests her head on her husband Roy Bryant's shoulder after she testified in Emmett Till murder court case in Sumner, Miss. Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the murder of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Emmett Till relatives seek accuser’s prosecution in 1955 kidnapping
42m ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was set to testify Friday in an administrative court hearing for a legal challenge five of her constituents filed seeking to remove her from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

OPINION: The Georgia veteran trying to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot
4h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was set to testify Friday in an administrative court hearing for a legal challenge five of her constituents filed seeking to remove her from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

OPINION: The Georgia veteran trying to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot
4h ago
DeKalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris has asked for “a little grace” as her administration tries to figure out the ramifications of this week's surprising decision by the school board about districtwide building repairs. (AJC file photo)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
5h ago
The Latest
Intense exercise while dieting might reduce cravings for fatty food
18h ago
5 things to know about Earth Day and your health
20h ago
A nurse’s tips for dealing with mom guilt
23h ago
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
5h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
4h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top