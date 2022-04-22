Arthritis drug helps regrow hair in 1 in 3 alopecia patients

The study divided 654 alopecia patients into three groups. The first group received 4mg of baricitinib, the second received 2mg, and the third group received a placebo. By the end of 36 weeks, researchers found 38% of patients in group one, 22% in group two and 6% in group three had a SALT score less than 20. The study notes that longer trials should be held to further test the efficacy and safety of baricitinib to treat alopecia.

A round bald patch on the scalp or beard area (only for men) indicates the first early signs of alopecia, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Other signs may include hair growing in a bald spot but falling out in another area, hair loss triggered by colder temperatures, and itching or tingling in areas where hair loss will occur.

