Gene tied to balding might raise COVID-19 risks for men

In the study, Goren’s group conducted a genetic analysis of 65 men hospitalized with COVID-19. They found that men with certain structural differences in the androgen receptor gene were more likely to develop severe COVID-19. Goren said in a press release the androgen receptor gene aberration “could be used as a biomarker to help identify male COVID-19 patients most at risk for ICU admissions.”

He also said he believes “the identification of a biomarker connected with the androgen receptor is another piece of evidence highlighting the important role of androgens (male hormones) in COVID-19 disease severity.”

Because the findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

“While the study is small and the exact association is not completely understood, it may show at least one answer to why men were more likely to be admitted to ICU and have overall higher morality with COVID-19 infections,” Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York City, told medicalexpress.com.

More research is needed to see if “medications that block androgen receptors will be useful in treating a subset of (COVID-19) patients,” she said.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.