Pulse

Are you always cold? There could be a medical condition causing it

Ignoring these symptoms might lead to more health issues

According to HuffPost, we experience chills from physical or mental stimuli. Physical stimuli includes things that make you feel cold. Mental stimuli includes art that moves or surprises you. It may be because of the release of dopamine.
By
48 minutes ago

Between hormonal and weather changes, experiencing coldness is inevitable.

However, if you’re always cold — even when the thermostat is above average temperature — odds are you’ve gone down the rabbit hole searching online for possible conditions.

“It nags at the patients’ thinking just in terms of, ‘What is it? What’s going on with my body? Why is it that I feel this way?’” Dr. Jay Lee, a member of the board of directors of the American Academy of Family Physicians, told Today.com.

According to Medical News Today, there are five possible medical reasons for always feeling cold.

ExploreWhat is body dysmorphia, the condition Tami Roman suffered from?

Anemia

About 3 million people in the United States have anemia — a condition where someone doesn’t have enough red blood cells circulating and carrying oxygen.

There are many types of anemia, but two are most commonly associated with feeling cold: iron deficiency and vitamin deficiency, which usually involves vitamin B-12 and folic acid.

Peripheral artery disease

This is when plaque builds in the arteries, making them narrower and more difficult for blood to flow through.

Some common symptoms include tingling or pain in the hands, feet or both, with more severe cases leading to death.

Anorexia nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder that results in weight loss by a restricted diet, excessive exercise, or purging of food with laxatives or vomiting.

Other symptoms include dizziness or fainting, dry brittle hair and nails, weakness, stomach issues and more.

ExploreWant longer, healthier hair? These 3 foods might help

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is when the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough of the hormone that regulates metabolism and temperature.

Some other symptoms include fatigue, thinning hair, constipation, menstrual issues, low heart rate and depression.

Raynaud’s phenomenon

Raynaud’s phenomenon “causes blood vessels to narrow when a person experiences cold or stress,” said Medical News Today.

The effects happen in the arteries in toes and fingers, and could lead to symptoms in the ears, nipples and lips.

Feeling cold is common, but if you’re experiencing longer-than-normal cold spells, it’s important to see a doctor. According to WebMD, treatment for chronic coldness is dependent on the cause. For instance, if you’re a smoker, quitting smoking can help, and if your coldness is caused by thyroid issues, you might need medication.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid32m ago

Credit: AP

TSA to try out self-screening prototype from company with Marietta HQ
23m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
43m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
50m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
50m ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
11h ago
The Latest

Nurses union condemns CDC’s latest COVID isolation guidelines
4h ago
3 stretches beneficial for health care workers
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta announces 2024 Miracle Children
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
6h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue