Are you always cold? There could be a medical condition causing it

Between hormonal and weather changes, experiencing coldness is inevitable.

However, if you’re always cold — even when the thermostat is above average temperature — odds are you’ve gone down the rabbit hole searching online for possible conditions.

“It nags at the patients’ thinking just in terms of, ‘What is it? What’s going on with my body? Why is it that I feel this way?’” Dr. Jay Lee, a member of the board of directors of the American Academy of Family Physicians, told Today.com.

According to Medical News Today, there are five possible medical reasons for always feeling cold.

Anemia

About 3 million people in the United States have anemia — a condition where someone doesn’t have enough red blood cells circulating and carrying oxygen.

There are many types of anemia, but two are most commonly associated with feeling cold: iron deficiency and vitamin deficiency, which usually involves vitamin B-12 and folic acid.

Peripheral artery disease

This is when plaque builds in the arteries, making them narrower and more difficult for blood to flow through.

Some common symptoms include tingling or pain in the hands, feet or both, with more severe cases leading to death.

Anorexia nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder that results in weight loss by a restricted diet, excessive exercise, or purging of food with laxatives or vomiting.

Other symptoms include dizziness or fainting, dry brittle hair and nails, weakness, stomach issues and more.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is when the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough of the hormone that regulates metabolism and temperature.

Some other symptoms include fatigue, thinning hair, constipation, menstrual issues, low heart rate and depression.

Raynaud’s phenomenon

Raynaud’s phenomenon “causes blood vessels to narrow when a person experiences cold or stress,” said Medical News Today.

The effects happen in the arteries in toes and fingers, and could lead to symptoms in the ears, nipples and lips.

Feeling cold is common, but if you’re experiencing longer-than-normal cold spells, it’s important to see a doctor. According to WebMD, treatment for chronic coldness is dependent on the cause. For instance, if you’re a smoker, quitting smoking can help, and if your coldness is caused by thyroid issues, you might need medication.