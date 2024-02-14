Experts say ‘diet weed’ can be dangerous

“Diet weed” is a phrase used to describe delta-8 products, which are often synthetic recreations of a chemical compound found in cannabis. First popularized following the 2018 Farm Bill that permitted the sale of hemp, delta-8 users have reported improvements to their sleep, anxiety and pain without feeling any of the intoxicating effects often associated with marijuana.
Doctors, however, are quick to point out the health ramifications of consuming delta-8 products are hard to quantify. There have simply not been enough large medical studies on the product for doctors to completely understand how it works. CNN reported last week that delta-8 can still be dangerous.
According to America’s Poison Centers, calls related to delta-8 products have spiked in recent years. The organization even referred to delta-8 THC as one of the “emerging public health threats.”
“In 2022, Poison Centers managed 3,358 exposures to Delta-8 THC, an increase of 82 percent from 2021,” the organization reported. “This demonstrates the growing use and popularity of Delta-8 THC products, which are available in many forms, including gummies, chocolate, candies, cookies, vaping cartridges, infused drinks, and even breakfast cereal.”
The America’s Poison Centers is not the only group speaking up. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement in 2022, bringing attention to the lack of regulation concerning delta-8 products.
“It is important for consumers to be aware that delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context,” the FDA reported. “They may be marketed in ways that put the public health at risk and should especially be kept out of reach of children and pets.”
As of November 2023, at least 17 states have banned delta-8 products, and seven others have “severely restricted” them. Even in states where the products are banned, however, the National Cannabis Industry Association said they can still sometimes be found sold openly at convenience stores.
