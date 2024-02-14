Experts say ‘diet weed’ can be dangerous

“Diet weed” is a phrase used to describe delta-8 products, which are often synthetic recreations of a chemical compound found in cannabis. First popularized following the 2018 Farm Bill that permitted the sale of hemp, delta-8 users have reported improvements to their sleep, anxiety and pain without feeling any of the intoxicating effects often associated with marijuana.

Doctors, however, are quick to point out the health ramifications of consuming delta-8 products are hard to quantify. There have simply not been enough large medical studies on the product for doctors to completely understand how it works. CNN reported last week that delta-8 can still be dangerous.

According to America’s Poison Centers, calls related to delta-8 products have spiked in recent years. The organization even referred to delta-8 THC as one of the “emerging public health threats.”