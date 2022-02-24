Apple Watch warns nursing student of symptoms months before diagnosis

Vo2 max is a measure of how well the body absorbs oxygen during activity. A noticeable dip as recorded by the Apple Watch could have alerted Rebecca to her health issues months earlier, leading to an earlier diagnosis and earlier treatment.

Apple Watch’s health features also include an electrocardiogram built into the heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor. The device can also store allergy information and information on chronic health conditions, which could be beneficial to clinicians and first responders during medical emergencies.

This isn’t the first time an Apple Watch has been shown to be helpful in diagnosing potentially dangerous health conditions.

A 2017 study found that wearable tech, including Apple’s smartwatch, is able to accurately diagnose common health issues. They include hypertension and sleep apnea.

Since her diagnosis, Rebecca has taken to social media to encourage other Apple Watch wearers to make sure they’re getting health notifications, ones that could alert them to potentially serious medical conditions.

“We have so much technology available and a lot of the time it’s more of a burden than something positive,” Rebecca said.

When it comes to health, however, an Apple notification might just save a life.

