App lets single friends ‘double date’ with other single friends

“We very intentionally designed Fourplay so that all matches happen as a group and there’s no one-on-one dating to mitigate the pressure and anxieties that come with dating,” Griggs told the Post.

“If two people meet on a Fourplay date and want to go on a romantic date after that, great! If someone comes away from a Fourplay date with one or two new friends, great!”

And, she said, “If you didn’t vibe at all with the people you went out with … at least you were with a friend, so it wasn’t a waste of a night.”

The app is currently available only on iOS and limited to just 11,000 people in the New York City area.

Griggs and Dietzek told the Post they are working on an Android version, and investments mean it will soon be available nation- and worldwide.

“In five years from now we see ourselves being the Bumble or Hinge of social dating — an untapped market that singles don’t even realize they need,” Dietzek said.

