App lets single friends ‘double date’ with other single friends

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Health care workers create app that already has a 9,000 person waitlist

“Swipe right if you and your awesome friend want to double date me and my awesome friend.”

Three years ago, health care workers Danielle Dietzek and Julie Griggs were juggling work, their own friendship and the New York City dating scene.

That’s when they got the idea to create a joint profile on a dating app — so they could hang out together while getting to know other singles in the area.

The idea gained in popularity, leading the two to develop Fourplay in 2019.

Fourplay, which the New York Post said is in its pre-seed round of investing, lets two single friends create a shared profile to match with other pairs of singles and go on no-pressure “dates.”

“We very intentionally designed Fourplay so that all matches happen as a group and there’s no one-on-one dating to mitigate the pressure and anxieties that come with dating,” Griggs told the Post.

“If two people meet on a Fourplay date and want to go on a romantic date after that, great! If someone comes away from a Fourplay date with one or two new friends, great!”

And, she said, “If you didn’t vibe at all with the people you went out with … at least you were with a friend, so it wasn’t a waste of a night.”

The app is currently available only on iOS and limited to just 11,000 people in the New York City area.

Griggs and Dietzek told the Post they are working on an Android version, and investments mean it will soon be available nation- and worldwide.

“In five years from now we see ourselves being the Bumble or Hinge of social dating — an untapped market that singles don’t even realize they need,” Dietzek said.

