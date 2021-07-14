Antibiotics in early life could affect brain development

The mice given penicillin experienced substantial changes in their intestinal microbiota and had altered gene expression in the frontal cortex — the area in the brain responsible for memory development — and the amygdala, which is involved with the processing of emotions.

“Early life is a critical period for neurodevelopment,” Blaser said. “In recent decades, there has been a rise in the incidence of childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and learning disabilities. Although increased awareness and diagnosis are likely contributing factors, disruptions in cerebral gene expression early in development also could be responsible.”

The researchers acknowledge more studies are needed to determine whether antibiotics directly affect brain development or if molecules from the microbiome travel to the brain and disturb gene activity and cause cognitive deficits. The study was published in the journal iScience.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.