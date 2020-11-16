Study: Antibiotic use in babies linked to ongoing illnesses

“We want to emphasize that this study shows association, not causation, of these conditions,” lead study author Nathan LeBrasseur, a researcher at Mayo Clinic’s Center on Aging, told CNN.

“These findings offer the opportunity to target future research to determine more reliable and safer approaches to timing, dosing and types of antibiotics for children in this age group.”

The study follows another one initially published in August that showed improper prescription of antibiotics at urgent care clinics. The study found individuals and their spouses were influenced to seek more antibiotics after previously being prescribed them to treat viral infections.

Antibiotics are used to prevent or treat some bacterial infections, however, and will not work for viral infections.