Most women receive improper treatment for UTIs, study shows

“Accumulating evidence suggests that patients have better outcomes when we change prescribing from broad-acting to narrow-spectrum antibiotics and from longer to shorter durations,” Butler, who is an assistant professor of medicine and surgery at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, said. “Promoting optimal antimicrobial use benefits the patient and society by preventing avoidable adverse events, microbiome disruption, and antibiotic-resistant infections.”

A 2019 study published in the National Center for Integrative Biomedical Informatics reported UTIs are the most common outpatient infections in the country. Aside from a spike in the prevalence of the infection in teens and women ages 14-24, UTIs’ pervasiveness grows with age. Compared to 11% of the general population, the prevalence of UTIs in women over 65 is 20%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacteria cause UTIs, which are treated with antibiotics. The Atlanta-based agency cautions, though, that antibiotics can cause side effects any time they are taken. They can range from mild to severe. If you’re taking antibiotics, you should contact your doctor if you develop any reactions.