Analysis: Things are getting worse for women in Georgia

When the scores were tallied, the Peach State finished at No. 49 — down from No. 45 last year — with a score of just 43.99. Last year’s score was 46.93.

Within the three key dimensions, Georgia finished:

Workplace environment: 46th

Education and health: 44th

Political empowerment: 38th

Among the relevant metrics, Georgia ranked:

Entrepreneurship rate gap: 26th

Political representation gap: 38th

Earnings gap: 40th

Unemployment rate gap: 40th

Executive positions gap: 44th

Minimum-wage workers gap: 49th

“The gender gap in health and survival is evident in maternal mortality rates but more broadly is largely related to issues of race and class,” Claire McKinney, assistant professor in the Government Department at William & Mary, told WalletHub. “Maternal mortality in the United States is over double the rate of many other industrialized nations and Black and Indigenous women experience much higher rates of maternal mortality than white women. Maternal mortality is highest in the Southern United States, which, not by coincidence, is also the region that largely did not expand Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act.”

