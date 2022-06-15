Analysis: Georgia’s working dads have it slightly better than working moms

In May, the financial website placed Georgia No. 43 in its annual ranking of best and worst states for working mothers. Now, in honor of Father’s Day, WalletHub has analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions — economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health — to determine 2022′s best and worst cities for working dads.

Those four dimensions were then evaluated using 23 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working dads.