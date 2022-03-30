AI uses voice biomarkers to predict coronary artery disease

In a recent study, the research team used an AI trained for specific vocal biomarkers to accurately predict which patients were more likely to have clogged arteries that led to further heart problems. Dr. Jaskanwal Deep Sara, a cardiology fellow at Mayo Clinic, is the study’s lead author. A news release from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) explains the study methods and findings that were published online first in the medical journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

This work builds on earlier studies that looked for signals in the voice of patients with coronary artery disease and then identified the most significant vocal biomarker components. Sara and colleagues previously identified the voice indicators related to the highest coronary artery pressure. They used this information to guide the current study involving patients who had a clinically directed coronary angiogram, which is an imaging test that evaluates the amount of blockage in the arteries leading to the heart.