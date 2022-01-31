AI uses eyes to identify heart disease with up to 80% accuracy

In eye scans, doctors can find that blood vessels in the retina, a thin light-sensitive tissue in the back of the eye, indicate an increased possibility of suffering from heart disease. A key to sensing light, the retina also has a vast network of blood vessels that can be damaged by heart conditions or high blood pressure, according to Harvard Medical School.

Explore 3 benefits of exercising outside in cold weather

In a study published by the peer-reviewed journal Nature Machine Intelligence, researchers at the University of Leeds used deep learning techniques. This is a machine learning technique that allows computers to analyze data and predict outcomes, to train AI to instantly view eye scans and recognize patients who were likely to suffer a heart attack in the following year.