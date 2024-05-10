After losing 70 pounds, singer Jelly Roll completes his first 5K

Country music singer Jelly Roll is taking control of his narrative and getting back at his online trolls in a major way — by focusing on himself.

The “Son of a Sinner” artist agreed to run in the 2 Bears 5K as part of the “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival. During his training, however, the singer said he decided to take it seriously.

Explore Jelly Roll to bring Beautifully Broken Tour to Atlanta

“I feel great, I’m a little tired,” he told ET. “It was a little bit harder than I thought it was going to be, but it’s awesome, man.”

While training for the event — sponsored by Tom Segura and Bert Kreische, hosts of the “2 Bears 1 Cave” podcast — Jelly Roll lost 70 pounds.

“I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January,” he told ET. “So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it.”

Explore 5 tips on training for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The Antioch, Tennessee, native is no stranger to standing up for change, whether it’s for himself or others. Earlier this year he supported the FEND Off Fentanyl Act to Congress that would “help combat the country’s fentanyl crisis by targeting opioid traffickers devastating America’s communities.”

“I was the uneducated man in the kitchen playing chemist with drugs I knew absolutely nothing about, just like these drug dealers are doing right now,” he said in his congressional testimony. “I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution.”

Earlier this year, the singer was being bullied by online trolls because of his weight, but he told ET he now feels incredible as he surrounds himself with friends and family.

As for what’s next, he said he plans to keep running.

“Next year, a half marathon! We’re saying it now, absolutely!” he said.