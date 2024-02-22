BreakingNews
Arts and Culture

Jelly Roll to bring Beautifully Broken Tour to Atlanta

Country singers Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will join the tour
Jelly Roll performs during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

By
54 minutes ago

Nashville-based rapper and country singer Jelly Roll will come through Atlanta this fall as part of his Beautifully Broken Tour.

Set to begin this summer in Salt Lake City, Utah, the 37-date North American tour will make a stop at State Farm Arena on Oct. 26.

Jelly Roll, whose given name is Jason DeFord, will bring fellow country artists Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay along for the ride.

Presale tickets for the tour go on sale starting Monday. Tickets for the general public will be available on March 1 via jellyroll615.com. or ticketmaster.com.

The Beautifully Broken Tour follows a busy year for the country artist. Last month, the CMA Award-winning musician testified in a congressional hearing, urging lawmakers to take action against the country’s fentanyl crisis. He was also nominated for best new artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

His powerful acceptance speech for new artist of the year at the CMA Awards went viral.

“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year,” he said. “I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you success is on the other side of it. I want to tell you it’s going to be OK. I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason.”

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept. 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sept. 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sept. 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct. 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

About the Author

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.