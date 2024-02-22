Jelly Roll to bring Beautifully Broken Tour to Atlanta

Presale tickets for the tour go on sale starting Monday. Tickets for the general public will be available on March 1 via jellyroll615.com. or ticketmaster.com.

The Beautifully Broken Tour follows a busy year for the country artist. Last month, the CMA Award-winning musician testified in a congressional hearing, urging lawmakers to take action against the country’s fentanyl crisis. He was also nominated for best new artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

His powerful acceptance speech for new artist of the year at the CMA Awards went viral.

“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year,” he said. “I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you success is on the other side of it. I want to tell you it’s going to be OK. I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason.”

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept. 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sept. 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sept. 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct. 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center