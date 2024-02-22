Jelly Roll to bring Beautifully Broken Tour to Atlanta

Nashville-based rapper and country singer Jelly Roll will come through Atlanta this fall as part of his Beautifully Broken Tour.
Set to begin this summer in Salt Lake City, Utah, the 37-date North American tour will make a stop at State Farm Arena on Oct. 26.
Jelly Roll, whose given name is Jason DeFord, will bring fellow country artists Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay along for the ride.
Presale tickets for the tour go on sale starting Monday. Tickets for the general public will be available on March 1 via jellyroll615.com. or ticketmaster.com.
The Beautifully Broken Tour follows a busy year for the country artist. Last month, the CMA Award-winning musician testified in a congressional hearing, urging lawmakers to take action against the country’s fentanyl crisis. He was also nominated for best new artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.
His powerful acceptance speech for new artist of the year at the CMA Awards went viral.
“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year,” he said. “I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you success is on the other side of it. I want to tell you it’s going to be OK. I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason.”
JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept. 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sept. 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sept. 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sept. 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct. 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct. 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
Oct. 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct. 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
