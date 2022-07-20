Advice for nurses to stay out of trouble on social media

If not used properly, however, you could face backlash — not just from your employer and other nurses, but by the public at large. Just ask nurse Olivia Tyler, who faced widespread criticism for a TikTok post after a patient died.

Explore Nurse faces backlash after TikTok video about losing a patient

On Nurse.org, Carlton G. Brown, PhD, RN, AOCN, NEA-BC, FAAN, has tips and suggestions for nurses to avoid the pitfalls of posts.