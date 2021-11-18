Hospice nurse shares stories about patients’ experience before death

In a more recent video, McFadden shares what she says is a “fascinating fact” about death and dying.

“Our bodies are truly built to survive birth, for the most part, and they’re built to die,” she said. “So, when someone in hospice is dying a natural death, the body knows and the body will start kicking in its regular mechanisms that are built-in when someone’s getting near death. It’ll stop eating and drinking for the most part and it’ll start sleeping a lot more. The body will start literally preparing itself and helping the person have a more peaceful, natural death.”

McFadden also uses the account to dispel myths about hospice care. They include that it starves people and that it means immediate death, both of which are untrue.

“The best part about my job is educating patients and families about death and dying as well as supporting them emotionally and physically. she told The Sun. “Also, helping them to understand what to expect is another part of my job as a hospice nurse.”

