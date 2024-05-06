‘Adult-onset acne’ more common than you think

Acne, often associated with those pesky teenage years, is a skin condition that causes pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and other breakouts. However, a recent survey by Advanced Dermatology has shed light on a surprising reality: Adult acne, also known as “adult-onset acne,” is more common than you think, affecting millions of people in their 30s and beyond.

The March survey polled more than 1,000 Americans, with an average age of 36. The results revealed 41% of participants in their 30s were currently experiencing acne, and 50% were surprised to be dealing with this skin issue at their age. Surprisingly, 17% of respondents didn’t realize before turning 30 themselves that adults could have acne in their 30s and older.

This challenges the common belief that acne diminishes with age. The impact of adult acne goes beyond just physical appearance, with 1 in 2 Americans reporting their acne affects their emotional well-being.

To combat adult acne, Advanced Dermatology recommends developing a gentle skin care routine.

The first step is washing your face daily with a cleanser and lukewarm water, and moisturizing daily. Products containing salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or adapalene are also recommended for unclogging pores and reducing inflammation.

For optimal results, it’s advisable to seek the help of a dermatologist. They can create a personalized treatment plan, diagnose the specific type of acne, identify underlying causes, and suggest advanced treatment options, like light therapy.

Dr. Allison K. Truong, in an interview with Health, emphasized the importance of seeking professional help when dealing with new or worsening skin issues.

“If something is new for you, it’s not common, and it’s worsening, I think that’s an important time to visit your (health care provider) just to make sure it is what you think it is,” she said. “Because if you’re treating it with the wrong thing, you could potentially make it worse.”